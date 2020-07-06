5211 Marshfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located mature lot on a quiet dead end court has many modern updates including Granite counter tops, stainless steel Fridge, dishwasher, Microwave, cook top, Fresh paint throughout, ceramic tile in the master bedroom that looks like hardwood flooring, home offers 2 dinning areas and the living room has a wood burning fire place. Large fenced in back yard with a separate fenced in dog run. This is a great home that will not last long schedule your showing today.