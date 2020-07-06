All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 521 E Beady Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
521 E Beady Rd
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:52 AM

521 E Beady Rd

521 East Beady Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

521 East Beady Road, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in N Arlington - Beautiful home! This four bedroom, two bathroom home has been meticulously maintained. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, oversized sink, Bosch dishwasher, vent hood, double ovens, refrigerator is included. Home is all tile with a ton of storage. Master bedroom features an office nook and large walk in closets. Fourth bedroom can be used as a third living area. Home has a ton of natural light and sits on a beautiful lot. Owner prefers a 2 year lease.

Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted.

30 E. Exit Lamar-Cooper. Head North on Cooper. Right on E. Beady. Home is one the left.

(RLNE5124037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 E Beady Rd have any available units?
521 E Beady Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 E Beady Rd have?
Some of 521 E Beady Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E Beady Rd currently offering any rent specials?
521 E Beady Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E Beady Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 E Beady Rd is pet friendly.
Does 521 E Beady Rd offer parking?
No, 521 E Beady Rd does not offer parking.
Does 521 E Beady Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 E Beady Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E Beady Rd have a pool?
No, 521 E Beady Rd does not have a pool.
Does 521 E Beady Rd have accessible units?
No, 521 E Beady Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E Beady Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 E Beady Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center