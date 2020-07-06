521 E Beady Rd

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in N Arlington - Beautiful home! This four bedroom, two bathroom home has been meticulously maintained. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters, oversized sink, Bosch dishwasher, vent hood, double ovens, refrigerator is included. Home is all tile with a ton of storage. Master bedroom features an office nook and large walk in closets. Fourth bedroom can be used as a third living area. Home has a ton of natural light and sits on a beautiful lot. Owner prefers a 2 year lease.



Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted.



30 E. Exit Lamar-Cooper. Head North on Cooper. Right on E. Beady. Home is one the left.



(RLNE5124037)