Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

5202 Wild Horse Court

5202 Wild Horse Court · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Wild Horse Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex on Cul-de-Sac. Plenty of parking in rear and hard to find spacious fenced back yard with deck. Quick access to US 287 & I-20. Good schools and close by shopping and restaurants. Use TAR lease application. Agents see Rental Criteria form in MLS media for intructions and requirementsto qualify. No dogs larger than 20 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Wild Horse Court have any available units?
5202 Wild Horse Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Wild Horse Court have?
Some of 5202 Wild Horse Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Wild Horse Court currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Wild Horse Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Wild Horse Court pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Wild Horse Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5202 Wild Horse Court offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Wild Horse Court offers parking.
Does 5202 Wild Horse Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Wild Horse Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Wild Horse Court have a pool?
No, 5202 Wild Horse Court does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Wild Horse Court have accessible units?
No, 5202 Wild Horse Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Wild Horse Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Wild Horse Court has units with dishwashers.

