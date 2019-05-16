Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Duplex on Cul-de-Sac. Plenty of parking in rear and hard to find spacious fenced back yard with deck. Quick access to US 287 & I-20. Good schools and close by shopping and restaurants. Use TAR lease application. Agents see Rental Criteria form in MLS media for intructions and requirementsto qualify. No dogs larger than 20 lbs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5202 Wild Horse Court have any available units?
5202 Wild Horse Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Wild Horse Court have?
Some of 5202 Wild Horse Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Wild Horse Court currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Wild Horse Court is not currently offering any rent specials.