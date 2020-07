Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath home. Features newly installed wood like vinyl floors, freshly painted, also includes washer and dryer. Large vaulted ceiling in living area with fireplace. Large enclosed patio, tall trees in front and backyard. Easy access to major roads and near UTA. $75 administration fee is due at signing of lease agreement. Refrigerator will be removed tomorrow and does not come with the property.