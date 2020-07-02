5115 River Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76017 Wimbledon
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Gorgeous property in the tremendously sought after Wimbledon neighborhood. Perfect home for entertaining with built in sound system and low maintenance back yard with a tanning deck and pool. Only minutes from restaurants and shopping on Cooper St and The Highlands; 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Highly rated Mansfield ISD schools and multiple desired private schools nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
