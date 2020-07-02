5115 River Ridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous property in the tremendously sought after Wimbledon neighborhood. Perfect home for entertaining with built in sound system and low maintenance back yard with a tanning deck and pool. Only minutes from restaurants and shopping on Cooper St and The Highlands; 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Highly rated Mansfield ISD schools and multiple desired private schools nearby.