Arlington, TX
5115 River Ridge Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM

5115 River Ridge Road

5115 River Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5115 River Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76017
Wimbledon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous property in the tremendously sought after Wimbledon neighborhood. Perfect home for entertaining with built in sound system and low maintenance back yard with a tanning deck and pool. Only minutes from restaurants and shopping on Cooper St and The Highlands; 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Highly rated Mansfield ISD schools and multiple desired private schools nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 River Ridge Road have any available units?
5115 River Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 River Ridge Road have?
Some of 5115 River Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 River Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5115 River Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 River Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5115 River Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5115 River Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5115 River Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 5115 River Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 River Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 River Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 5115 River Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 5115 River Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5115 River Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 River Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 River Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

