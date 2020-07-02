5105 Antony Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Stunning soft contemporary graced with lush gardens and towering trees, this is the perfect introduction to something special. Inviting, flowing layout features extended ceilings, walls of windows plus commanding architectural features. The informal living and dining areas flow effortlessly into the kitchen to create your family's favorite gathering spot. First floor owners retreat boasts of oversized soaking tub; the ultimate in relaxation. Carpet replaced June of 2019. Outside enjoy the tranquil private gardens and entertaining areas, or relax by the sun-drenched pool area. This truly is your own private resort. What a great place to escape the heat!