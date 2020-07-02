All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:42 PM

5105 Antony Ct

5105 Antony Court · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Antony Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Stunning soft contemporary graced with lush gardens and towering trees, this is the perfect introduction to something special. Inviting, flowing layout features extended ceilings, walls of windows plus commanding architectural features. The informal living and dining areas flow effortlessly into the kitchen to create your family's favorite gathering spot. First floor owners retreat boasts of oversized soaking tub; the ultimate in relaxation. Carpet replaced June of 2019. Outside enjoy the tranquil private gardens and entertaining areas, or relax by the sun-drenched pool area. This truly is your own private resort. What a great place to escape the heat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Antony Ct have any available units?
5105 Antony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Antony Ct have?
Some of 5105 Antony Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Antony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Antony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Antony Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Antony Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5105 Antony Ct offer parking?
No, 5105 Antony Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5105 Antony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Antony Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Antony Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5105 Antony Ct has a pool.
Does 5105 Antony Ct have accessible units?
No, 5105 Antony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Antony Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Antony Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

