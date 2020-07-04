Amenities

510 Boronia Road Available 03/10/19 Spacious Home in Harris Crossing - Don't miss out on this home perfect for family living! This home is a 4-2.5-2 with all bedrooms located upstairs. It has been recently updated with new carpet and paint. The downstairs offers a family room, with a corner fireplace, and roomy kitchen. Hurry because this one won't last long!Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. App fees per adult $45 30 days pay stub & ID's needed with app. Before move in 1st full months rent & $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet deposit.



(RLNE4724727)