Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 Boronia Road

510 Boronia Road · No Longer Available
Location

510 Boronia Road, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
510 Boronia Road Available 03/10/19 Spacious Home in Harris Crossing - Don't miss out on this home perfect for family living! This home is a 4-2.5-2 with all bedrooms located upstairs. It has been recently updated with new carpet and paint. The downstairs offers a family room, with a corner fireplace, and roomy kitchen. Hurry because this one won't last long!Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. App fees per adult $45 30 days pay stub & ID's needed with app. Before move in 1st full months rent & $250 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet deposit.

(RLNE4724727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Boronia Road have any available units?
510 Boronia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Boronia Road have?
Some of 510 Boronia Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Boronia Road currently offering any rent specials?
510 Boronia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Boronia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Boronia Road is pet friendly.
Does 510 Boronia Road offer parking?
No, 510 Boronia Road does not offer parking.
Does 510 Boronia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Boronia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Boronia Road have a pool?
No, 510 Boronia Road does not have a pool.
Does 510 Boronia Road have accessible units?
No, 510 Boronia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Boronia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Boronia Road does not have units with dishwashers.

