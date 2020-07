Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE!! Beautiful updated half duplex. Well maintained one story. Fresh paint, ceramic tile thru out the whole house. Has a refrigerator, dishwasher and compactor, washer and dryer connections. Well located, quite neighborhood, plenty of parking, central heat and air. Fenced private yard.



Application fee is $45 for each occupant over 18yrs old. Normal TAR applications

Listing agent is related to the owner.