504 Ammonite Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

504 Ammonite Ct

504 Ammonite Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Ammonite Court, Arlington, TX 76002
Fossil Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
504 Ammonite Ct Available 04/11/20 Housing Vouchers Accepted! Beautiful home in Arlington! - This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior and exterior as well as updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. This home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. AC system and water heater have been replaced to insure youre comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern counter tops providing plenty of space for dining at home. The spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for information

**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.
We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.
We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.

We hope you will understand this policy change

(RLNE5676804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Ammonite Ct have any available units?
504 Ammonite Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Ammonite Ct have?
Some of 504 Ammonite Ct's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Ammonite Ct currently offering any rent specials?
504 Ammonite Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Ammonite Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Ammonite Ct is pet friendly.
Does 504 Ammonite Ct offer parking?
No, 504 Ammonite Ct does not offer parking.
Does 504 Ammonite Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Ammonite Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Ammonite Ct have a pool?
No, 504 Ammonite Ct does not have a pool.
Does 504 Ammonite Ct have accessible units?
No, 504 Ammonite Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Ammonite Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Ammonite Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

