Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

504 Ammonite Ct Available 04/11/20 Housing Vouchers Accepted! Beautiful home in Arlington! - This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior and exterior as well as updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. This home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. AC system and water heater have been replaced to insure youre comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern counter tops providing plenty of space for dining at home. The spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact our office for information



**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.

We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.

We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.



We hope you will understand this policy change



(RLNE5676804)