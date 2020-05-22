5021 Woodland Park Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with many updates is in excellent condition . located on a large corner lot with lots of mature trees. Kitchen offers gas cook top, lots of counter space and storage space, breakfast nook. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has carpet and on suite bathroom with a walk in shower. All other bedrooms have carpet and large closets. 2nd dinning room is perfect for entertaining your friends and family. 2 car covered parking is included. exterior storage room is also included. Will except 1 pet under 30 Lbs.(No fenced yard) Owners pays for landscaping and water. Owners live on the other side of the duplex. hurry this wonderful home will not last long!