Arlington, TX
5021 Woodland Park Boulevard
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5021 Woodland Park Boulevard

5021 Woodland Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Woodland Park Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with many updates is in excellent condition . located on a large corner lot with lots of mature trees. Kitchen offers gas cook top, lots of counter space and storage space, breakfast nook. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has carpet and on suite bathroom with a walk in shower. All other bedrooms have carpet and large closets. 2nd dinning room is perfect for entertaining your friends and family. 2 car covered parking is included. exterior storage room is also included. Will except 1 pet under 30 Lbs.(No fenced yard) Owners pays for landscaping and water. Owners live on the other side of the duplex. hurry this wonderful home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard have any available units?
5021 Woodland Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Woodland Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Woodland Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

