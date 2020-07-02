All apartments in Arlington
5005 Bayberry Drive
5005 Bayberry Drive

5005 Bayberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Bayberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quick move-in. House has beautiful curb appeal and updated modern open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. Large open kitchen to family room with new granite countertop & backsplash, light dimmers and fixtures, new stainless steel appliances and big skylight. Living room includes built-in ceiling speakers and beautiful gas fireplace. Spacious open formal dining and formal living room or study room. Bedrooms have new carpet, master bedroom has nice wood laminate floors, jetted tube, and includes a large walk-in closet. New roof and AC unit. Great location in nice neighborhood with easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Bayberry Drive have any available units?
5005 Bayberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Bayberry Drive have?
Some of 5005 Bayberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Bayberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Bayberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Bayberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Bayberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5005 Bayberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Bayberry Drive offers parking.
Does 5005 Bayberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Bayberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Bayberry Drive have a pool?
No, 5005 Bayberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Bayberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5005 Bayberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Bayberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Bayberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

