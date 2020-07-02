5005 Bayberry Drive

Amenities

Quick move-in. House has beautiful curb appeal and updated modern open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. Large open kitchen to family room with new granite countertop & backsplash, light dimmers and fixtures, new stainless steel appliances and big skylight. Living room includes built-in ceiling speakers and beautiful gas fireplace. Spacious open formal dining and formal living room or study room. Bedrooms have new carpet, master bedroom has nice wood laminate floors, jetted tube, and includes a large walk-in closet. New roof and AC unit. Great location in nice neighborhood with easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.