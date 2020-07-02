Rent Calculator
5003 Osage Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:55 AM
5003 Osage Drive
5003 Osage Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5003 Osage Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is in a great, central location. Features a cool, 2-story floorplan. Don't miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5003 Osage Drive have any available units?
5003 Osage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5003 Osage Drive have?
Some of 5003 Osage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5003 Osage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Osage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Osage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5003 Osage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 5003 Osage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Osage Drive offers parking.
Does 5003 Osage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Osage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Osage Drive have a pool?
No, 5003 Osage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Osage Drive have accessible units?
No, 5003 Osage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Osage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Osage Drive has units with dishwashers.
