4907 Vaquero Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Open Concept Home w some face lifts! Kitchen is outfitted with blk appliances, modern counter tops, ample counter - cabinet space, island, and great size pantry. 2nd pantry in utility area. Master bath has recently been remodeled w luxury plank style laminate flooring, impressive marble-stone vanity w dual sinks, and also has separate shower AND garden tub - great for a relaxing soak! WALK IN closet! 2nd bath has shower tub combo. Living is a great size w brick fireplace that adds comfort and cozy to this space! Fresh paint throughout, carpets professionally cleaned, home looks FANTASTIC! Back patio is a beautiful extended stone work slab, covered and has fan - the perfect backyard oasis! View today!!