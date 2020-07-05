All apartments in Arlington
4800 Pier Nine Drive
4800 Pier Nine Drive

4800 Pier Nine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Pier Nine Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
4800 Pier Nine Drive Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Home located on Enchanted Bay - Gorgeous home in a private and gated community, located at the end of the cul-de-sac for privacy. The home has cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, a fantastic kitchen with built in wall oven and microwave, walk-in pantry and it overlooks the family room with its cozy fireplace. The back patio off the family room is a great place to relax in the evenings with its own view of the lake, and it provides a very peaceful setting. The Master on the main features a huge walk-in closet and a private bath. The upstairs has an over-sized game room, a separate room for an office, and two additional bedrooms with a bathroom. It has easy access to the highway, but tucked away, so you don't realize it.

(RLNE1872496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Pier Nine Drive have any available units?
4800 Pier Nine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Pier Nine Drive have?
Some of 4800 Pier Nine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Pier Nine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Pier Nine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Pier Nine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Pier Nine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Pier Nine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Pier Nine Drive offers parking.
Does 4800 Pier Nine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Pier Nine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Pier Nine Drive have a pool?
No, 4800 Pier Nine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Pier Nine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4800 Pier Nine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Pier Nine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4800 Pier Nine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

