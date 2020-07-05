Amenities

4800 Pier Nine Drive Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Home located on Enchanted Bay - Gorgeous home in a private and gated community, located at the end of the cul-de-sac for privacy. The home has cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, a fantastic kitchen with built in wall oven and microwave, walk-in pantry and it overlooks the family room with its cozy fireplace. The back patio off the family room is a great place to relax in the evenings with its own view of the lake, and it provides a very peaceful setting. The Master on the main features a huge walk-in closet and a private bath. The upstairs has an over-sized game room, a separate room for an office, and two additional bedrooms with a bathroom. It has easy access to the highway, but tucked away, so you don't realize it.



(RLNE1872496)