Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4743 Shadyway Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

4743 Shadyway Drive

4743 Shadyway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4743 Shadyway Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbelievable rental home that has been completely renovated with top quality finishes throughout the property! It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open concept layout with a split bedroom arrangement. This amazing house features granite counters, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back-splash, upgraded carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, window blinds, painted garage floor and more! You have to see it to believe it...so make an appointment today and come be amazed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4743 Shadyway Drive have any available units?
4743 Shadyway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4743 Shadyway Drive have?
Some of 4743 Shadyway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4743 Shadyway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4743 Shadyway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4743 Shadyway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4743 Shadyway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4743 Shadyway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4743 Shadyway Drive offers parking.
Does 4743 Shadyway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4743 Shadyway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4743 Shadyway Drive have a pool?
No, 4743 Shadyway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4743 Shadyway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4743 Shadyway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4743 Shadyway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4743 Shadyway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

