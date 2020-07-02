4743 Shadyway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unbelievable rental home that has been completely renovated with top quality finishes throughout the property! It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open concept layout with a split bedroom arrangement. This amazing house features granite counters, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back-splash, upgraded carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, window blinds, painted garage floor and more! You have to see it to believe it...so make an appointment today and come be amazed!