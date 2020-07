Amenities

Great updated home close to I20 with quick access to downtown Ft. Worth feeding into highly desired schools. Nice floorplan with a huge living room, open kitchen, and split bedrooms. Kitchen has a large island with a breakfast bar eat-in option and stainless appliances. Granite counter-tops are located throughout the home. Spacious utility room has built in cabinets. Master has his and her vanities and a walk-in closet.