4603 Michelle Drive

Amenities

pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL single family home in Lake Park Estates! This gorgeous home feels like a private oasis upon entering, surrounded by an array of trees! An energy efficient home especially needed for the Texas summers! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is HUGE with the 4th bedroom could be perfect for Mother-in-Law- suite! There are 2 LARGE living rooms, exquisite crown molding, cozy breakfast nook area, GORGEOUS French Doors for in home office! HUGE enclosed sunroom, perfect for GAME ROOM, or entertainment space!



AVAILABLE 9/14 - FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT LANI ADAMS 978-886-1524.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.