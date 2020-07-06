4600 Rockland Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

South of Lake Arlington, Martin HS,easy access to shopping, restaurants,and Fort Worth.4 BR-split master,2-LR, a bonus space -The backyard features 2 Storage bldgs, addt'l side driveway,2 gates for backyard access.Recent updates to incl tile in the bonus space,hardwood flrs in the 2-LR and 4 BR, freshly painted interior. Pets are ltd. to 2, owner to approve case by case, Pet deposit is per pet and non refundable.This is a non-smoking home for all occupants, guests.Owner is leaving lightly used refrigerator for tenant use will make no repairs to unit, tenant responsible to maintain condition. NO COMMERCIAL TYPE VEHICLES ALLOWED TO BE PARKED ON THE PREMISES.All applicants will have a background check 18+