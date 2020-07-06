All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4600 Rockland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4600 Rockland Drive
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:50 AM

4600 Rockland Drive

4600 Rockland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4600 Rockland Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South of Lake Arlington, Martin HS,easy access to shopping, restaurants,and Fort Worth.4 BR-split master,2-LR, a bonus space -The backyard features 2 Storage bldgs, addt'l side driveway,2 gates for backyard access.Recent updates to incl tile in the bonus space,hardwood flrs in the 2-LR and 4 BR, freshly painted interior. Pets are ltd. to 2, owner to approve case by case, Pet deposit is per pet and non refundable.This is a non-smoking home for all occupants, guests.Owner is leaving lightly used refrigerator for tenant use will make no repairs to unit, tenant responsible to maintain condition. NO COMMERCIAL TYPE VEHICLES ALLOWED TO BE PARKED ON THE PREMISES.All applicants will have a background check 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Rockland Drive have any available units?
4600 Rockland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Rockland Drive have?
Some of 4600 Rockland Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Rockland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Rockland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Rockland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Rockland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Rockland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Rockland Drive offers parking.
Does 4600 Rockland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Rockland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Rockland Drive have a pool?
No, 4600 Rockland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Rockland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4600 Rockland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Rockland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Rockland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center