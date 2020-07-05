4400 Blackberry Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY!!! This home features an open concept and a modern look. Nice size kitchen & dining combination with built ins, and pantry. Stainless steel appliances including Microwave. vinyl plank flooring through out. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets for his/her separate sides. Large backyard with plenty of shade for those hot summer days.



Agents must show their clients.



http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/201...

Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

Application fee is $40 and you can apply online prior to viewing the house.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.