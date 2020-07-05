All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4400 Blackberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4400 Blackberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4400 Blackberry Drive

4400 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4400 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY!!! This home features an open concept and a modern look. Nice size kitchen & dining combination with built ins, and pantry. Stainless steel appliances including Microwave. vinyl plank flooring through out. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets for his/her separate sides. Large backyard with plenty of shade for those hot summer days.

Agents must show their clients.

http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/201...
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.
Application fee is $40 and you can apply online prior to viewing the house.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
4400 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 4400 Blackberry Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Blackberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
No, 4400 Blackberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 4400 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 4400 Blackberry Drive has accessible units.
Does 4400 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Blackberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center