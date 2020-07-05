4247 Cascade Sky Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful end unit townhouse with stunning main level open design. Best view from house on the street. Big front yard and huge porch. This home has something for each family member to enjoy. Gourmet kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, gas range and granite countertops. Custom site finished cabinets throughout. Energy efficient with a 16 SEER HVAC system, radiant barrier, Low E windows and smart thermostats on both level 1 and level 2 which you can operate from your smartphone. Impress your guests with every visit. Located in the prestigious Viridian master planned community that features 5 swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, a huge lake and many more amenities. Neighborhood is connected to River Legacy Park for easy access. Brand new fridge, washer and dryer installed, brand new for first tenant. Don't miss out on this opportunity. HOA takes care of all yard maintenance. Come live a vacation lifestyle. ***Text/Call 817-709-8005 for more info or to schedule a tour***