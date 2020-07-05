All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4247 Cascade Sky Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

4247 Cascade Sky Dr

4247 Cascade Sky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4247 Cascade Sky Dr, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful end unit townhouse with stunning main level open design. Best view from house on the street. Big front yard and huge porch. This home has something for each family member to enjoy. Gourmet kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, gas range and granite countertops. Custom site finished cabinets throughout. Energy efficient with a 16 SEER HVAC system, radiant barrier, Low E windows and smart thermostats on both level 1 and level 2 which you can operate from your smartphone. Impress your guests with every visit. Located in the prestigious Viridian master planned community that features 5 swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, a huge lake and many more amenities. Neighborhood is connected to River Legacy Park for easy access. Brand new fridge, washer and dryer installed, brand new for first tenant. Don't miss out on this opportunity. HOA takes care of all yard maintenance. Come live a vacation lifestyle. ***Text/Call 817-709-8005 for more info or to schedule a tour***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Cascade Sky Dr have any available units?
4247 Cascade Sky Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4247 Cascade Sky Dr have?
Some of 4247 Cascade Sky Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Cascade Sky Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Cascade Sky Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Cascade Sky Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4247 Cascade Sky Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4247 Cascade Sky Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4247 Cascade Sky Dr offers parking.
Does 4247 Cascade Sky Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4247 Cascade Sky Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Cascade Sky Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4247 Cascade Sky Dr has a pool.
Does 4247 Cascade Sky Dr have accessible units?
No, 4247 Cascade Sky Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Cascade Sky Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4247 Cascade Sky Dr has units with dishwashers.

