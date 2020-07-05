4220 Vidalia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

3/2/2 located on a cul-de-sac lot. Living area features fireplace and overlooks the oversized patio and back yard. Fresh paint. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Ready for immediate move in. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept Housing Assistance. Prior to submitting an application online, you must view the property in person. Apply online at: www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/472370?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.