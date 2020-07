Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

Beautifully crafted 2-2-1 duplex in the Arlington area! The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard eith a shed and small covered back sitting area. The interior offers plenty of space in the living area and comes with a fireplace. The home has 1 bedroom in the front and one in the back of the home. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks. Right next to the parks mall and I-20