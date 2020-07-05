4202 Cascade Sky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Vacant and ready for new tenant!! This corner lot Viridian Townhouse has everything you need, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths originally built by CB Jenni. Wood floors, upgraded kitchen cabinets and more really sets this townhouse apart from the rest. Living is on the first floor with with bedrooms on the second. Open floor plan with kitchen island overlooking the living room. Flex space downstairs that be used as an office. This is the ideal location has less vehicle traffic and more street parking available than most other townhomes. This end unit has access to Viridians clubhouse that features 5 pools, its own lake system and miles upon miles of trails for hiking and biking, you do not want to miss out on this unit.