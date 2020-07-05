All apartments in Arlington
4202 Cascade Sky Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

4202 Cascade Sky Drive

4202 Cascade Sky Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4202 Cascade Sky Dr, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Vacant and ready for new tenant!! This corner lot Viridian Townhouse has everything you need, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths originally built by CB Jenni. Wood floors, upgraded kitchen cabinets and more really sets this townhouse apart from the rest. Living is on the first floor with with bedrooms on the second. Open floor plan with kitchen island overlooking the living room. Flex space downstairs that be used as an office. This is the ideal location has less vehicle traffic and more street parking available than most other townhomes. This end unit has access to Viridians clubhouse that features 5 pools, its own lake system and miles upon miles of trails for hiking and biking, you do not want to miss out on this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Cascade Sky Drive have any available units?
4202 Cascade Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 Cascade Sky Drive have?
Some of 4202 Cascade Sky Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Cascade Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Cascade Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Cascade Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Cascade Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4202 Cascade Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Cascade Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 4202 Cascade Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Cascade Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Cascade Sky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4202 Cascade Sky Drive has a pool.
Does 4202 Cascade Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 4202 Cascade Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Cascade Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Cascade Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

