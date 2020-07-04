4111 Autumnwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, location, location! This beautiful home in sought out established Arlington neighborhood is minutes away from I-20 and 287. Conveniently located to nearby grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a Texas-sized bathroom. Open concept living and dining rooms are great for entertaining! Modern looking kitchen is updated with marble back splash and quartz countertops. The backyard is perfect for cooling off in the Texas summer heat with the massive in ground pool. Walking distance to Bowman Springs Park on Lake Arlington. Pool maintenance included in price. This home won't last long! MUST HAVE AGENT TO VIEW.