4104 Barnsley Court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming home 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.px.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.