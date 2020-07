Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable home features tons of updates and is ready for move in now!! This home features a beautiful updated kitchen with granite counters, flat cook-top range, luxury flooring, fresh paint, new carpet & more! Hurry, this one will not lat long! ***Leases must expire in Spring-Early Summer of 2021***