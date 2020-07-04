4023 Lynbrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated three bed, two bath home conveniently located off of Cooper and HWY 20 near the Parks Mall at Arlington. Covered back porch with a large, fenced backyard perfect for evenings on the patio with a storage shed for additional storage, and large two car garage. Flooring has been re-updated to vinyl planking in the living area and hallways, with carpeted bedrooms. Tenant or agent to verify exact schools and square footage. Application fee is $45 per lease application the can be found in the uploaded documents with DL, and proof of income.