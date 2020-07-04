4023 Lynbrook Lane

Amenities
Beautiful updated three bed, two bath home conveniently located off of Cooper and HWY 20 near the Parks Mall at Arlington. Covered back porch with a large, fenced backyard perfect for evenings on the patio with a storage shed for additional storage, and large two car garage. Flooring has been re-updated to vinyl planking in the living area and hallways, with carpeted bedrooms. Tenant or agent to verify exact schools and square footage. Application fee is $45 per lease application the can be found in the uploaded documents with DL, and proof of income.