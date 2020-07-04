All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4023 Lynbrook Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

4023 Lynbrook Lane

4023 Lynbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Lynbrook Lane, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated three bed, two bath home conveniently located off of Cooper and HWY 20 near the Parks Mall at Arlington. Covered back porch with a large, fenced backyard perfect for evenings on the patio with a storage shed for additional storage, and large two car garage. Flooring has been re-updated to vinyl planking in the living area and hallways, with carpeted bedrooms. Tenant or agent to verify exact schools and square footage. Application fee is $45 per lease application the can be found in the uploaded documents with DL, and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Lynbrook Lane have any available units?
4023 Lynbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 Lynbrook Lane have?
Some of 4023 Lynbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Lynbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Lynbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Lynbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4023 Lynbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4023 Lynbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4023 Lynbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 4023 Lynbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Lynbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Lynbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 4023 Lynbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Lynbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 4023 Lynbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Lynbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 Lynbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

