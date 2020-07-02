All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:02 PM

4007 Bradley Lane

4007 Bradley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Bradley Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute home is ready to be rented! New tile floors, large bedrooms, two living spaces and an eat in kitchen are only some of this homes fabulous features. Come take a look at these features and the rest of what this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Bradley Lane have any available units?
4007 Bradley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 Bradley Lane have?
Some of 4007 Bradley Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Bradley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Bradley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Bradley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Bradley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4007 Bradley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Bradley Lane offers parking.
Does 4007 Bradley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Bradley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Bradley Lane have a pool?
No, 4007 Bradley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Bradley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4007 Bradley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Bradley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Bradley Lane has units with dishwashers.

