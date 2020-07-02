This cute home is ready to be rented! New tile floors, large bedrooms, two living spaces and an eat in kitchen are only some of this homes fabulous features. Come take a look at these features and the rest of what this home has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 Bradley Lane have?
Some of 4007 Bradley Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
