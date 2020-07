Amenities

This Arlington one story home is ready for move in and has beautiful, unique features throughout. You'll LOVE the large gourmet kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and white cabinets! Also included, crown molding, dual sinks with his and her closet in the master en suite, cozy brick fireplace and covered back patio.