Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home featuring Granite Counter Tops with Back Splash in a spacious Kitchen, a Large Open Living Area with Fireplace & a Split Master Bedroom with a Huge Master Bathroom Separate Vanities, Separate Tub and Shower, & an Enormous Closet that connects to Utility Room. 4th Bedroom could be Game room with Full Bathroom, a Formal Dining Area, & a Covered Back Patio, RV or Boat Parking, and a 3 Car Garage. A MUST SEE!!