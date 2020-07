Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Two living and two dining areas in this flowing floor plan. Hardwood flooring. Woodburning fireplace between formal area and family room. There's a spacious kitchen area with a new microwave and electric oven, split master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Large covered patio. Close to fantastic shopping and dining.