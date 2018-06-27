3604 Lake Champlain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous Lake Arlington Executive Home - Martin High School - This 2 story home has a great ranch style layout downstairs with tons of living space for entertaining. Huge open kitchen with some new appliances, and a breakfast bar. The master suite is enormous, with room for an office, nursery, or work out space, two very large his and hers vanities, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Smaller bedrooms are up, with space for a second living space or study. Oversized 2 car garage, and a massive backyard with lots of shade. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE - Community pool, private boat launch, tennis courts. Come check out this great home in a quiet community with an ideal Arlington location.