Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3604 Lake Champlain Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:39 AM

3604 Lake Champlain Drive

3604 Lake Champlain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Lake Champlain Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Enchanted Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Lake Arlington Executive Home - Martin High School - This 2 story home has a great ranch style layout downstairs with tons of living space for entertaining. Huge open kitchen with some new appliances, and a breakfast bar. The master suite is enormous, with room for an office, nursery, or work out space, two very large his and hers vanities, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Smaller bedrooms are up, with space for a second living space or study. Oversized 2 car garage, and a massive backyard with lots of shade. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE - Community pool, private boat launch, tennis courts. Come check out this great home in a quiet community with an ideal Arlington location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Lake Champlain Drive have any available units?
3604 Lake Champlain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Lake Champlain Drive have?
Some of 3604 Lake Champlain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Lake Champlain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Lake Champlain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Lake Champlain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Lake Champlain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3604 Lake Champlain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Lake Champlain Drive offers parking.
Does 3604 Lake Champlain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Lake Champlain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Lake Champlain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3604 Lake Champlain Drive has a pool.
Does 3604 Lake Champlain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3604 Lake Champlain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Lake Champlain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Lake Champlain Drive has units with dishwashers.

