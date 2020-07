Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is wonderfully updated with a large living and dining area that are both open and spacious! A ceiling high brick fireplace provides the perfect view for dinner parties! The kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the Texas weather in a sparkling, in ground pool! The back yard also offers suffiicent yard space for pets and outdoor fun! Come tour this home today!