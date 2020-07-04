All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3600 Ruidoso Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3600 Ruidoso Dr.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

3600 Ruidoso Dr.

3600 Ruidoso Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3600 Ruidoso Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What an amazing find in the Heart of Arlington. Home has been updated throughout! Wood Floors throughout the Living areas that are out of this world! Beautiful Granite Tops in the Kitchen, Brand new Double Oven, Updated paint and texture throughout the Ceilings of home. Updated shower tile and tops on bathrooms! Outstanding Yard in front in back with excellent ground cover and grass. Privacy fence for the backyard.

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$235 One Time Admin Fee
$300 Non refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Amenities: Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher, Double Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Ruidoso Dr. have any available units?
3600 Ruidoso Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Ruidoso Dr. have?
Some of 3600 Ruidoso Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Ruidoso Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Ruidoso Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Ruidoso Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Ruidoso Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Ruidoso Dr. offer parking?
No, 3600 Ruidoso Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Ruidoso Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Ruidoso Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Ruidoso Dr. have a pool?
No, 3600 Ruidoso Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Ruidoso Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3600 Ruidoso Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Ruidoso Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Ruidoso Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center