3417 Viscount Drive

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan fireplace game room

Close to Lake Arlington, this beautiful Southwest Arlington home will impress! Natural lighting and open floor plan allow for tons of fun in the game room! 4 bedrooms with split bedroom layout, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms, fireplace, built-in bookcases, wood-look flooring, and much more, make this a wonderful family home, just waiting for you and yours! Garage in air and ceiling fan! Storage building with loft and electricity! This home is waiting for you!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.