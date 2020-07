Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated home in Arlington. With an open concept you wont want to miss this beautifully redone kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliance,two cooktops and a serving counter included. The master bath has been updated to allow for a tub an shower with larger vanity and a separate closing. New carpet and paint throughout.