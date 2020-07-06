All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3408 Viscount Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3408 Viscount Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

3408 Viscount Drive

3408 Viscount Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3408 Viscount Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful four bedroom three bath home in established neighborhood. Two living areas, one with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and galley kitchen with double oven and plenty of storage space. Home features builtins, decorative ceilings and picture frame paneling. Master suite with bath featuring separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower and walkin closet. Other three bedrooms are nice sized. Sunroom over looks sparkling inground pool. Two car rear entry garage with automatic gate on driveway. Convenient location close to Martin high school and Young junior high. A must see that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Viscount Drive have any available units?
3408 Viscount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Viscount Drive have?
Some of 3408 Viscount Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Viscount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Viscount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Viscount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Viscount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3408 Viscount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Viscount Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Viscount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Viscount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Viscount Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3408 Viscount Drive has a pool.
Does 3408 Viscount Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Viscount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Viscount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Viscount Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center