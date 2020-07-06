3408 Viscount Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful four bedroom three bath home in established neighborhood. Two living areas, one with woodburning fireplace. Two dining areas and galley kitchen with double oven and plenty of storage space. Home features builtins, decorative ceilings and picture frame paneling. Master suite with bath featuring separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower and walkin closet. Other three bedrooms are nice sized. Sunroom over looks sparkling inground pool. Two car rear entry garage with automatic gate on driveway. Convenient location close to Martin high school and Young junior high. A must see that won't last long.