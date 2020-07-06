Perfectly crafted 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in a sought out Arlington neighborhood. This home is nested by lake Arlington in one of the best school districts. Ditto Elementary has a 10 score according to great schools website. Newly painted interiors with new granite counters & back splash with wood looking tile floors throughout. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room with an added bonus living room. Enjoy the spacious bedrooms and master bedroom with new sink and toilets! Fenced backyard with personal Jacuzzi and a partial view of the lake. Amazing peaceful community. Minutes from major highways and nearby restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3212 Tranquility Drive have any available units?
3212 Tranquility Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Tranquility Drive have?
Some of 3212 Tranquility Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Tranquility Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Tranquility Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.