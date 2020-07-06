All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:47 AM

3212 Tranquility Drive

3212 Tranquility Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Tranquility Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfectly crafted 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in a sought out Arlington neighborhood. This home is nested by lake Arlington in one of the best school districts. Ditto Elementary has a 10 score according to great schools website. Newly painted interiors with new granite counters & back splash with wood looking tile floors throughout. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room with an added bonus living room. Enjoy the spacious bedrooms and master bedroom with new sink and toilets! Fenced backyard with personal Jacuzzi and a partial view of the lake. Amazing peaceful community. Minutes from major highways and nearby restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Tranquility Drive have any available units?
3212 Tranquility Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Tranquility Drive have?
Some of 3212 Tranquility Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Tranquility Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Tranquility Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Tranquility Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Tranquility Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3212 Tranquility Drive offer parking?
No, 3212 Tranquility Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Tranquility Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 Tranquility Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Tranquility Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Tranquility Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Tranquility Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Tranquility Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Tranquility Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Tranquility Drive has units with dishwashers.

