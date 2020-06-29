317 Myrtle Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath Arlington Home for Lease - Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and curb appeal, this Fairfield addition is a lease opportunity you do not want to miss. Living area has a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Split layout with good sized master bedroom, dual sink vanity, 2 walk-in closets, and skylight. Additional bedrooms are located on the second hallway with the main bath. Kitchen is furnished with electric range, dishwasher, and unwarranted refrigerator. Sliding glass door leads out to a spacious and pet-friendly backyard.



(RLNE5144321)