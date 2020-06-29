All apartments in Arlington
317 Myrtle Dr.

317 Myrtle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

317 Myrtle Dr, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath Arlington Home for Lease - Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and curb appeal, this Fairfield addition is a lease opportunity you do not want to miss. Living area has a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Split layout with good sized master bedroom, dual sink vanity, 2 walk-in closets, and skylight. Additional bedrooms are located on the second hallway with the main bath. Kitchen is furnished with electric range, dishwasher, and unwarranted refrigerator. Sliding glass door leads out to a spacious and pet-friendly backyard.

(RLNE5144321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Myrtle Dr. have any available units?
317 Myrtle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Myrtle Dr. have?
Some of 317 Myrtle Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Myrtle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
317 Myrtle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Myrtle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Myrtle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 317 Myrtle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 317 Myrtle Dr. offers parking.
Does 317 Myrtle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Myrtle Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Myrtle Dr. have a pool?
No, 317 Myrtle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 317 Myrtle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 317 Myrtle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Myrtle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Myrtle Dr. has units with dishwashers.

