309 Tabor Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.1 baths, Arlington home features additional private loft room above downstairs master bedroom accessed by private stairway in Master bedroom. Walk in closets, utility room with hookups, and kitchen with appliances and refrigerator. 2 dining areas and 2 living areas. Laminate wood flooring, carpet and tile. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower in Master bath. Home sits on corner lot with large fenced backyard. $1500 security deposit special until April 20th 2020.