All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 308 Tioga Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
308 Tioga Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Tioga Dr

308 Tioga Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

308 Tioga Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! You don't want to miss this one. If you have been looking for a oversized home that is like brand new, this is the home. 4 large bedrooms upstairs, 1 living room upstairs, 2 living rooms downstairs make this home a spacious place to be. The kitchen is a dream and entertaining will be easy with the lovely formal dining room. This home is over 2400 square feet. DIRECTIONS: South on Matlock from 20, go about 4 miles, Left on Turner Warnell, Right on Shoshoni and left on Tioga.

Our office is located in West Fort Worth at 6040 Camp Bowie Suite 38, 76116.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Tioga Dr have any available units?
308 Tioga Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Tioga Dr have?
Some of 308 Tioga Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Tioga Dr currently offering any rent specials?
308 Tioga Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Tioga Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Tioga Dr is pet friendly.
Does 308 Tioga Dr offer parking?
No, 308 Tioga Dr does not offer parking.
Does 308 Tioga Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Tioga Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Tioga Dr have a pool?
No, 308 Tioga Dr does not have a pool.
Does 308 Tioga Dr have accessible units?
No, 308 Tioga Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Tioga Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Tioga Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center