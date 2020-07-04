308 Tioga Dr

Amenities
WOW! You don't want to miss this one. If you have been looking for a oversized home that is like brand new, this is the home. 4 large bedrooms upstairs, 1 living room upstairs, 2 living rooms downstairs make this home a spacious place to be. The kitchen is a dream and entertaining will be easy with the lovely formal dining room. This home is over 2400 square feet. DIRECTIONS: South on Matlock from 20, go about 4 miles, Left on Turner Warnell, Right on Shoshoni and left on Tioga.
Our office is located in West Fort Worth at 6040 Camp Bowie Suite 38, 76116.