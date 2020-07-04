308 Tioga Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! You don't want to miss this one. If you have been looking for a oversized home that is like brand new, this is the home. 4 large bedrooms upstairs, 1 living room upstairs, 2 living rooms downstairs make this home a spacious place to be. The kitchen is a dream and entertaining will be easy with the lovely formal dining room. This home is over 2400 square feet. DIRECTIONS: South on Matlock from 20, go about 4 miles, Left on Turner Warnell, Right on Shoshoni and left on Tioga.



