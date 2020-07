Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful home with amazing space for you and your family! Home features built in shelving, faux wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout, light neutral colors and a spacious backyard. Large kitchen, open to the living room and breakfast room, offers stainless steel appliances and massive island giving you ample amounts of counter space. Master suite has private bath with built-in vanity and gorgeous stand up shower.