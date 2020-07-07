2818 Sherry Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Nicely updated 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car carport duplex located in the heart of Arlington. The bedrooms have been updated with laminate floors. The remainder of the home has ceramic tile throughout. The unit has its own private backyard with a private entrance. Also has a separate storage area. Open floor plan includes a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace in the living room and bright dining room. Please call or email for showing information. Rent: $1075, Security deposit: $1075, one-time pet fee: $300; App fee $40. A maximum of 2 pets (cats and dogs up to 70 lbs). Breed restrictions apply.