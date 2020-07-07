All apartments in Arlington
2818 Sherry Street.
Location

2818 Sherry Street, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Nicely updated 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car carport duplex located in the heart of Arlington. The bedrooms have been updated with laminate floors. The remainder of the home has ceramic tile throughout. The unit has its own private backyard with a private entrance. Also has a separate storage area. Open floor plan includes a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace in the living room and bright dining room. Please call or email for showing information. Rent: $1075, Security deposit: $1075, one-time pet fee: $300; App fee $40. A maximum of 2 pets (cats and dogs up to 70 lbs). Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

