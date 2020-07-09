2811 Diamond Ridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

This remarkable single level, 4 bedroom home boasts a large open floor plan, high ceilings and many upgrades. The open kitchen is furnished with granite counters and an island that looks over the living room. The spacious living room contains a fireplace and breakfast bar. South east section of the home contains three decently sized bedrooms and a full bath. Half bath and large laundry room to the west. A lovely media room wired for speakers in the center of the home. The master suite towards the north east of the home contains an enormous bedroom with a direct entrance to the back patio, a very large walk-in closet, separate sinks, garden tub and stand in shower. Call to schedule a viewing today.