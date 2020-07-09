All apartments in Arlington
2811 Diamond Ridge Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:50 AM

2811 Diamond Ridge Drive

2811 Diamond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Diamond Ridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
This remarkable single level, 4 bedroom home boasts a large open floor plan, high ceilings and many upgrades. The open kitchen is furnished with granite counters and an island that looks over the living room. The spacious living room contains a fireplace and breakfast bar. South east section of the home contains three decently sized bedrooms and a full bath. Half bath and large laundry room to the west. A lovely media room wired for speakers in the center of the home. The master suite towards the north east of the home contains an enormous bedroom with a direct entrance to the back patio, a very large walk-in closet, separate sinks, garden tub and stand in shower. Call to schedule a viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive have any available units?
2811 Diamond Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Diamond Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Diamond Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

