2805 Inniswood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming garden home in much sought-after quiet neighborhood of Inniswood Village Enjoy the privacy of the neighborhood and the community pool. The 3 bedroom home has the master downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Lots of storage in this home. Recently updated with granite countertops in kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, etc. No yard work! HOA covers lawncare. Walking distance to both elementary and junior high schools, also close to The Parks Mall and Arlington Highlands.