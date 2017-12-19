All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

2805 Inniswood Cir

2805 Inniswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Inniswood Circle, Arlington, TX 76015
Scots Wood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming garden home in much sought-after quiet neighborhood of Inniswood Village Enjoy the privacy of the neighborhood and the community pool. The 3 bedroom home has the master downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Lots of storage in this home. Recently updated with granite countertops in kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, etc. No yard work! HOA covers lawncare. Walking distance to both elementary and junior high schools, also close to The Parks Mall and Arlington Highlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Inniswood Cir have any available units?
2805 Inniswood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Inniswood Cir have?
Some of 2805 Inniswood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Inniswood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Inniswood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Inniswood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Inniswood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Inniswood Cir offer parking?
No, 2805 Inniswood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Inniswood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Inniswood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Inniswood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2805 Inniswood Cir has a pool.
Does 2805 Inniswood Cir have accessible units?
No, 2805 Inniswood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Inniswood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Inniswood Cir has units with dishwashers.

