/
Arlington, TX
/
2803 MONTHAVEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2803 MONTHAVEN Drive

2803 Monthaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Monthaven Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Great floor plan for your family. Mansfield Schools, decorative plant ledges, brick fireplace, WOOD FLOORS, Ceramic tile in kitchen with bay window breakfast area. Large storage building, wood deck in backyard, ceiling fans and more. All applicants must be submitted according to Instructions for submitting lease application in Transaction in the MLS. You can email application and pay for application fee via Paypal (see your Agent), or deliver documents and money order to our office in Mansfield. $35 app fee per person 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive have any available units?
2803 MONTHAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive have?
Some of 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2803 MONTHAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive have a pool?
No, 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 MONTHAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

