2803 MONTHAVEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great floor plan for your family. Mansfield Schools, decorative plant ledges, brick fireplace, WOOD FLOORS, Ceramic tile in kitchen with bay window breakfast area. Large storage building, wood deck in backyard, ceiling fans and more. All applicants must be submitted according to Instructions for submitting lease application in Transaction in the MLS. You can email application and pay for application fee via Paypal (see your Agent), or deliver documents and money order to our office in Mansfield. $35 app fee per person 18 and over.