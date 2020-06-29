All apartments in Arlington
2802 Bent Tree St.
2802 Bent Tree St.

2802 Bent Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Bent Tree Lane, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

Well-maintained home in Arlington boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hardwood flooring, ceramic tile and carpet throughout! Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Wonderful, fenced backyard with mature trees - perfect for relaxation! Home is near dining, shopping, University of Arlington, Inspiration Park and Arrowhead Park. This property is a must-see! Won't last long!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Fireplace, Stave Floors, Vaulted Ceiling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Bent Tree St. have any available units?
2802 Bent Tree St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Bent Tree St. have?
Some of 2802 Bent Tree St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Bent Tree St. currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Bent Tree St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Bent Tree St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Bent Tree St. is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Bent Tree St. offer parking?
No, 2802 Bent Tree St. does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Bent Tree St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Bent Tree St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Bent Tree St. have a pool?
No, 2802 Bent Tree St. does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Bent Tree St. have accessible units?
No, 2802 Bent Tree St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Bent Tree St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Bent Tree St. does not have units with dishwashers.

