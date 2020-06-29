2802 Bent Tree St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet

Well-maintained home in Arlington boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hardwood flooring, ceramic tile and carpet throughout! Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Wonderful, fenced backyard with mature trees - perfect for relaxation! Home is near dining, shopping, University of Arlington, Inspiration Park and Arrowhead Park. This property is a must-see! Won't last long!!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Amenities: Fireplace, Stave Floors, Vaulted Ceiling