Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2762 Parkchester Drive

2762 Parkchester Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2762 Parkchester Dr, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE TWO BEDROOM 1.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX LOCATED IN ARLINGTON! The spacious living area has a wood burning fireplace and French doors leading to a nice patio - down stairs has the dining area, kitchen and utility room with half bathroom. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms sharing the master bath. One small pet allowed on a case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds - Unit has washer & dryer connections. Duplex does not come with washer, dryer or refrigerator -application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 Parkchester Drive have any available units?
2762 Parkchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2762 Parkchester Drive have?
Some of 2762 Parkchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 Parkchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2762 Parkchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 Parkchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2762 Parkchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2762 Parkchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2762 Parkchester Drive offers parking.
Does 2762 Parkchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 Parkchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 Parkchester Drive have a pool?
No, 2762 Parkchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2762 Parkchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2762 Parkchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 Parkchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 Parkchester Drive has units with dishwashers.

