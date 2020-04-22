2762 Parkchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICE TWO BEDROOM 1.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX LOCATED IN ARLINGTON! The spacious living area has a wood burning fireplace and French doors leading to a nice patio - down stairs has the dining area, kitchen and utility room with half bathroom. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms sharing the master bath. One small pet allowed on a case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds - Unit has washer & dryer connections. Duplex does not come with washer, dryer or refrigerator -application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.