Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2716 Sibley Dr
Last updated August 20 2019 at 9:55 AM

2716 Sibley Dr

2716 Sibley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Sibley Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage in Arlington - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large inviting living area with wood burning fireplace. Laminate hardwoods throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer connections, electric stove and oven. Spacious backyard with patio. Washer included in the rental as a courtesy, owner not responsible for repairs. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE3488386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Sibley Dr have any available units?
2716 Sibley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Sibley Dr have?
Some of 2716 Sibley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Sibley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Sibley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Sibley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 Sibley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2716 Sibley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2716 Sibley Dr offers parking.
Does 2716 Sibley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Sibley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Sibley Dr have a pool?
No, 2716 Sibley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Sibley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2716 Sibley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Sibley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Sibley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

