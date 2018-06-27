2716 Sibley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage in Arlington - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large inviting living area with wood burning fireplace. Laminate hardwoods throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer connections, electric stove and oven. Spacious backyard with patio. Washer included in the rental as a courtesy, owner not responsible for repairs. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



