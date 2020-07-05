2703 Casa Blanca Court South

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Established Neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace, galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The mast bath has a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

