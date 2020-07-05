All apartments in Arlington
2703 Casa Blanca Court South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2703 Casa Blanca Court South

2703 S Casa Blanca Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2703 S Casa Blanca Ct, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Established Neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace, galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The mast bath has a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Casa Blanca Court South have any available units?
2703 Casa Blanca Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Casa Blanca Court South have?
Some of 2703 Casa Blanca Court South's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Casa Blanca Court South currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Casa Blanca Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Casa Blanca Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Casa Blanca Court South is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Casa Blanca Court South offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Casa Blanca Court South offers parking.
Does 2703 Casa Blanca Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Casa Blanca Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Casa Blanca Court South have a pool?
No, 2703 Casa Blanca Court South does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Casa Blanca Court South have accessible units?
No, 2703 Casa Blanca Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Casa Blanca Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Casa Blanca Court South does not have units with dishwashers.

